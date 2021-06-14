Citigroup Upgrades Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) to “Buy”

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
