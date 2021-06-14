Citigroup Upgrades Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) to “Buy”

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $28.81 on Monday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

