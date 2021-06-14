Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,243 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $120.41 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $445,982.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,549,732.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

