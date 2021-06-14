Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

