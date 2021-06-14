Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.13% of NICE worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $229.02 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $181.76 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.