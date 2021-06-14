Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

