Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 120,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Wix.com worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $280.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.45. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

