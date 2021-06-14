Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 90,057 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,057 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,558,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $390.09 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $390.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

