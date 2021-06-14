Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $1.33 Million Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

