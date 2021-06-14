Clarus (CLAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) recently:

6/9/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. "

6/8/2021 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $24.91. 124,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,797. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $780.03 million, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clarus by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clarus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

