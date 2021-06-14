Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $68,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $495,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

