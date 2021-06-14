Clever DeFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,027.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $997,756.47 and $1,027.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00166250 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00185934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01029321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,250.12 or 0.99917122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

