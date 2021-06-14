CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $39,159.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00043711 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,658,976 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

