Close Asset Management Ltd Has $307.66 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 16.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $307,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

