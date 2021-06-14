Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Investec

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY opened at $47.45 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.