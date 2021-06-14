Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.31

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.31 and last traded at $97.19, with a volume of 149197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -230.07 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,282 shares of company stock valued at $62,542,021. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 610.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

