CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,015,400 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the May 13th total of 607,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of DOCRF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, April 9th.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

