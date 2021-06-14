Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 3,059 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.80. 485,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $94.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.