Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases Shares of 10,542 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

