CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.04 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

