Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by WBI Investments

WBI Investments cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,099 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,249. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

