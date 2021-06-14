Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CCHGY traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

