Coda Octopus Group’s (CODA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $108.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.54. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.63.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

