Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the quarter. Codexis comprises 1.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Codexis worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Codexis by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Codexis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

