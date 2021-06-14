Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Gap Down to $26.81

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.81, but opened at $26.25. Codiak BioSciences shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 159 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $84,216,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $12,774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $8,224,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

