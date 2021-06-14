Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.41. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 23,089 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 89.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 379.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 568,849 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

