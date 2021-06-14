Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.
CGECF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $79.41.
About Cogeco
