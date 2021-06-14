Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

CGECF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $79.41.

Get Cogeco alerts:

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.