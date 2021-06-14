Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $76,600.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.