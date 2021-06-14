Coin Artist (COIN) Achieves Market Cap of $831,527.33

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $831,527.33 and $219.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00787825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.10 or 0.07943900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.