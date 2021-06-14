CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Reaches $730,774.62

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $730,774.62 and approximately $76,019.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00790620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.11 or 0.07995677 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

