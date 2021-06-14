CoinPoker Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $730.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00817439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.59 or 0.07886370 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

