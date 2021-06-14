Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Market Capitalization Hits $445,297.57 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $445,297.57 and approximately $489.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

