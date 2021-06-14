CoinUs (CNUS) Reaches Market Cap of $109,720.82

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $109,720.82 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007858 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000201 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

