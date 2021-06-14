Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $83.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

