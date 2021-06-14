Collateral Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $261,380.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00170009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00186295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.01068109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.91 or 0.99842435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,228,443 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

