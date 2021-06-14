Collective (CO2) Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Collective has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002675 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $241,844.25 and $71,629.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00790189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.98 or 0.08001636 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,952 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

