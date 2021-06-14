Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Trading Up 1.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.11. 29,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 104,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several research firms have commented on CLPBY. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3652 dividend. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

