Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0064 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $878,926.48 and approximately $1,674.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.76 or 0.01581697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00431598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004025 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

