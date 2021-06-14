Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 782,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,456. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 109,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

