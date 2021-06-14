Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $311,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $3,243,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 282,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. 252,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632,533. The company has a market cap of $259.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

