Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 694,837 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 694,837 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.25% of Mplx worth $67,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,040. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.