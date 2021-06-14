Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 369,270 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.21% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $100,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.