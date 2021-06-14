Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,681,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

