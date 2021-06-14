Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 10,612 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,992,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.30% of Energy Transfer worth $61,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Energy Transfer stock remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 170,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,514,670. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

