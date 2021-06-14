Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $44.95 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 274,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $265.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

