Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,720 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $45,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.51. 108,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

