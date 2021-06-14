Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 545 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $686.76. 5,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $667.38. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.