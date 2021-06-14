Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.21

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 869961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

