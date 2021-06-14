Comparing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get iSun alerts:

15.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than iSun.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSun and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 4.46 -$1.82 million ($0.20) -51.70 Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 2.36 $344.96 million $0.62 41.61

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -15.70% -8.39% Magnachip Semiconductor 70.89% 12.69% 5.34%

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, switching regulators, linear regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and representatives; and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.