Comparing Vital Farms (VITL) & Its Competitors

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vital Farms to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vital Farms and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 348 1190 1210 33 2.33

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 62.69%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 78.70 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.11

Vital Farms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vital Farms peers beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

