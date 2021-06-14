Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Cut by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,989 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International accounts for 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

CMP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.06. 3,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.